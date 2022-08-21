₹12 to ₹4,124: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹3.24 Cr in 23 years: Should you buy?5 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 05:22 PM IST
- A large-cap company with a market valuation of ₹59,481.56 crore, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
A large-cap company with a market valuation of ₹59,481.56 crore, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry. The leading supplier of integrated healthcare services in Asia, Apollo Hospitals has a huge foothold across the whole healthcare ecosystem, including hospitals, pharmacies, primary care and diagnostic clinics, and a number of retail health models. Apollo's footprint includes more than 10,000 beds spread throughout 73 hospitals, 4500+ pharmacies, more than 300 clinics, 1100 diagnostic centres, and 200 Telemedicine units with the finest available treatments for cancer, knee replacements, liver transplants, hearts, and much more. The shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise serve as one illustration of how long-term stock market investment may result in crorepati status.