The stock price went up from ₹1090.55 on September 1, 2017, to the level it is at now during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 278.24% and an approximate CAGR of 30.49%. The stock has dropped 13.04% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 17.34% so far in 2022. On the NSE the stock has touched a 52-week-high of ₹5,935.40 on (26-November-21) and a 52-week-low of ₹3,361.55 on (26-MAY-22) which indicates that at the current market price the stock is trading 30.50% below the high and 22.70% above the low.

