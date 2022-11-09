₹12 to ₹491: Multibagger SME IPO turns ₹1.2 lakh to 2.35 crore in 6 years2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 08:25 AM IST
- Multibagger SME stock has announced bonus shares twice in last six years
Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Lancer Container Lines Ltd is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. This public issue was launched in March 2016 at a fixed price of ₹12 per equity share. The public issue had a par listing on BSE SME exchange but in last few years, especially in post-Covid rebound, this SME stock has given whopping return to its shareholders. After listing, this small-cap stock has announced two bonus shares as well. If an allottee had remained invested in this SME IPO after listing, its ₹1.20 lakh would have turned to ₹2.35 crore today.