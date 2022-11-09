Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Lancer Container Lines Ltd is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. This public issue was launched in March 2016 at a fixed price of ₹12 per equity share. The public issue had a par listing on BSE SME exchange but in last few years, especially in post-Covid rebound, this SME stock has given whopping return to its shareholders. After listing, this small-cap stock has announced two bonus shares as well. If an allottee had remained invested in this SME IPO after listing, its ₹1.20 lakh would have turned to ₹2.35 crore today.

Lancer Container Lines bonus history

As mentioned above, this public issue was launched at a fixed price of ₹12 per share in March 2016. The public issue was proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and it listed at ₹12.60 apiece levels, which can be considered as par listing of the public issue. However, the stock continued to remain a money making machine for its share holders and company too continue to share its reserves with the loyal investors of the small-cap stock. In last six years, this SME has announced bonus shares on two occasions and traded ex-bonus stock on 3rd January 2018 and 13th October 2021. In 2018, it gave bonus shares in 3:5 ratio whereas in 2021 it gave bonus shares in 2:1 ratio.

Impact of bonus shares

As per the RHP of Lancer Container Lines IPO, the public issue was offered in one lot of 10,000 shares at fixed price of ₹12 apiece. So, if an allottee had remained invested in this multibagger SME stock till date, its total shareholding would have become 16,000 after issuance of 3:5 bonus shares in 2018. This 16,000 shares would have shot up to 48,000 shares after issuance of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio in 2021.

Impact on investment

As one lot of the public issue was available at ₹1.2 lakh, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME IPO after share allocation, its net shares in the company today would have turned to 48,000. As the stock has ended at ₹490.80 apiece on BSE on Monday, one's net worth today would have been ₹2,35,58,400 or ₹2.35 crore. So, if an allottee had remained invested in this multibagger SME IPO till date after listing of the SME stock, its ₹1.2 lakh would have turned to ₹2.35 crore today.

Lancer Container Lines Q2 results

In Q2FY22, this small-cap logistics company has reported strong quarterly numbers as its net profit shot up YoY from ₹5.37 crore to ₹12.22 crore, logging around 127 per cent rise. Company's comprehensive income too shot up from around ₹5.37 crore to ₹121 crore whereas its total assets shot up from ₹192.33 crore in Q2FY23 to ₹470.55 crore in Q2FY23.