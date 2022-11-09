12 to 491: Multibagger SME IPO turns 1.2 lakh to 2.35 crore in 6 years

Lancer Container Lines bonus history

As mentioned above, this public issue was launched at a fixed price of ₹12 per share in March 2016. The public issue was proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and it listed at ₹12.60 apiece levels, which can be considered as par listing of the public issue. However, the stock continued to remain a money making machine for its share holders and company too continue to share its reserves with the loyal investors of the small-cap stock. In last six years, this SME has announced bonus shares on two occasions and traded ex-bonus stock on 3rd January 2018 and 13th October 2021. In 2018, it gave bonus shares in 3:5 ratio whereas in 2021 it gave bonus shares in 2:1 ratio.