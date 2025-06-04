₹120 to ₹238: This small-cap pharma stock zooms nearly 100% in just 22 sessions. Are you holding it?

Multibagger Suven Life Sciences share price in focus: Suven Life Sciences share price has been making significant strides on Dalal Street. Despite frontline indices trading in a narrow range, the biopharmaceutical company has delivered stellar gains to its shareholders in a very short period

Over the last 22 trading sessions, Suven Life Sciences has surged from ₹120 to ₹238 apiece, marking a sharp rise of 98.3%. The stock ended May with an impressive 92% monthly gain — its best performance since December 2020, when it had rallied 95%.

Several factors have contributed to this sharp uptrend, with one of the key drivers being the company's recently raised ₹857 crore through a preferential issue. In mid-May, the company's board approved the issue of 6.4 crore fully convertible warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter entities, each priced at ₹134.

The funds raised will support various initiatives, including ongoing R&D efforts, clinical trials, general corporate purposes, and the development of a new research facility focused on CNS (central nervous system) therapies.

Additionally, investor sentiment remains positive due to the company’s strong clinical pipeline. Suven Life Sciences is currently advancing multiple CNS-focused drug candidates through various stages of clinical trials—Phases 1, 2, and 3—for conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, narcolepsy, major depressive disorder, and cognitive impairment.

Investor optimism stays intact despite widening losses in Q4 Despite the company's posting widening losses in the March quarter, investors remain optimistic about the company's long-term growth prospects. The company's emphasis on developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders and CNS diseases, backed by the new fundraising, reinforces its potential for long-term growth, attracting investor interest.

For the March-ending quarter, the company reported a widening of consolidated net loss to ₹43.95 crore from ₹27 crore in Q4FY24, hit by a dip in revenue and higher expenses. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹1.47 crore against ₹2.39 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the March quarter were higher at ₹46.63 crore as compared to ₹34.21 crore in the same period a year ago. In fiscal year 2024-25, consolidated net loss widened to ₹160.75 crore from ₹105.08 crore in the previous fiscal year, while the consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 stood at ₹6.66 crore as compared to ₹11.69 crore in FY24, the company said.

The company, in its earnings filing, said that it continues the R&D programs focused on central nervous system (CNS) disease disorders and granted 20 patents during the period covering the countries of Brazil, Eurasia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Macao, Mexico, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the USA.

About Suven Life Sciences Suven, a biopharmaceutical company, is engaged in drug discovery and development of new chemical entities (NCEs) in central nervous system (CNS) disorders targeting unmet medical needs globally.

The company has a portfolio of advanced-stage clinical candidates and research programs that are designed for CNS disorders such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), sleep disorders, major depressive disorders (MDD), Parkinson's disease (PD), schizophrenia, pain disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders.