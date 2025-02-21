₹13.40 to ₹2000: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.49 crore in five years

Multibagger penny stock: Indo Thai Securities has witnessed a remarkable surge in its share price on Dalal Street, growing exponentially in a short span of time and establishing itself as one of the largest wealth creators in recent history.

The company's stock, which was trading at just ₹13.40 five years ago, has skyrocketed by an astounding 14,825% to its current market price of ₹2,000. This extraordinary performance includes stellar returns in some calendar years, with gains of 1,205% in CY21 and 456% in CY22.

Continuing its upward trajectory from 2024, the stock has already advanced by 53% in the current year, even as the broader market remains under significant selling pressure. The stock has ended the last seven months in positive territory, with September recording the highest monthly gain of 80.46%, followed by August's gain of 55.51%.

For perspective, an investor who had invested ₹1 lakh in the stock five years ago and held onto the investment would have seen its value grow to ₹1.49 crore, highlighting the power of the stock market when the right counters are chosen for investment.

About the Company Established in 1995, Indo Thai is a leading NSE-BSE full-service broker in India, with a market capitalisation of ₹2,200 crore. As a group of 16 companies, including ventures in real estate, green technology (Femto), and IFSC, the company offers personalised investment and financial services to high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and mega traders.

The company continues to identify opportunities across various product segments, technological advancements, and competitive advantages, deploying the necessary efforts and resources to capitalise on them.

The Indian capital market industry offers significant growth opportunities for the company. Favourable demographics, such as India's growing middle class and a younger population with disposable income and investible surplus focused on wealth creation, will support its Wealth Management and Mutual Fund Distribution business.

The government's focus on financial inclusion, channelling untapped savings currently lying in bank deposits, and shifting investor attitudes from wealth preservation to wealth growth will further enhance participation across segments, bolstering the prospects of its equity brokerage business.