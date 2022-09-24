Tata Elxsi share has been in uptrend after first wave of Covid-19 sell-off. In post-Covid rebound, Tata Elxsi share price has surged from around ₹640 to ₹8,840 apiece levels (from April 2020 to till date), giving around 1300 per cent return to its shareholders in these two and half years. So, it is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rebound.

However, this IT stock has a history of delivering stellar return to its shareholders. From September 1995 to till date, this Tata group stock has surged from around ₹13.50 to ₹8,840 apiece levels, logging near 65,380 per cent return in these 27 years. However, there is a catch. This multibagger IT stock has given 1:1 bonus share in September 2017 that doubled shareholding of a long term investor.

Tata Elxsi share price history

In last one month, this multibagger IT stock has gone through base building phase and slipped from around ₹9,860 to ₹8,840 apiece levels, recording near 10 per cent dip in this period. In last six months, this Tata group stock has rise from around ₹7,600 to ₹8,840 per share levels, logging around 16 per cent rise in this time horizon. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this IT share has surged from around ₹5,900 to ₹8,840 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 50 per cent in this period. In last one year, Tata Elxsi share price has appreciated from around ₹5,850 to ₹8,840 levels, delivering around 50 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 5 years, Tata Elxsi shares have risen from around ₹815 to ₹8,840 levels, logging around 1,000 per cent return in this time.

Likewise, in last 27 years, this multibagger IT stock has shot up from around ₹13.50 levels to ₹8,840 apiece levels, delivering around 655 times rise in shareholders' money.

Impact on investors' money

Taking cue from Tata Elxsi share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 27 years ago and had remained invested in this multibagger IT stock throughout this period, he could have been a crorepati. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 27 years ago buying one Tata Elxsi share at ₹13.50, it would have got 7,407 company shares. As the company gave 1:1 bonus shares in September 2017, its shareholding would have become 14,814 (7,407 x 2) as the Tata group company gave one bonus share for each share held by the investor.

₹ 1 lakh turns to ₹ 13 crore

Tata Elxsi share price today is ₹8,840. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 27 years ago, its ₹lakh would have turned to ₹13.09 crore today ( ₹8,840 x 14,814), provided the investor had remained invested in this scrip throughout this period.

