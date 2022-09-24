Tata Elxsi share price history

In last one month, this multibagger IT stock has gone through base building phase and slipped from around ₹9,860 to ₹8,840 apiece levels, recording near 10 per cent dip in this period. In last six months, this Tata group stock has rise from around ₹7,600 to ₹8,840 per share levels, logging around 16 per cent rise in this time horizon. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this IT share has surged from around ₹5,900 to ₹8,840 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 50 per cent in this period. In last one year, Tata Elxsi share price has appreciated from around ₹5,850 to ₹8,840 levels, delivering around 50 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 5 years, Tata Elxsi shares have risen from around ₹815 to ₹8,840 levels, logging around 1,000 per cent return in this time.