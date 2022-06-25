13 to 212: This debt free multibagger stock surged 1,481% in 1 year

S & T Corporation Ltd., has provided a multibagger return in one year and has managed to maintain continuous positive traction for 30th straight sessions despite a weak market.
Jettisoning Indian equity market by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), the rupee has hit an all-time low, recent sharp rate hikes, and high inflation, account for weak global cues for the recent rapid decline in Indian equity markets. However, one BSE-listed stock, S & T Corporation Ltd., has provided a multibagger return in one year and has managed to maintain continuous positive traction for 30th straight sessions despite a weak market. This is regardless of the sluggish market, where both the Nifty and the Sensex have nearly reached their 52-week lows.
The shares of ST Corporation appreciated at price from ₹13.45 on June 29, 2021, to ₹212.65 on June 24, 3:50 IST, representing a multibagger return of 1,481.04% during the same time period, despite the weak Sensex. Year-to-date (YTD) movement of the stock from ₹22.50 on January 3, 2022, to the current level implies an 845.11 per cent multibagger return for the year so far in 2022, despite a 10.91 per cent decline in the Sensex during that time.
In the last 6 months, the stock has moved from ₹20.80 as of 27th December 2021 to the current price level, representing a multibagger return of 922.36% in that period despite the fall of Sensex by 8.17% in that period. The stock moved from ₹76.75 on May 26, 2022 to the current level in the last month, signifying a multibagger return of 177.07 per cent despite the Sensex's 2.81 per cent decline during that time. While the stock has gained by 21.48 per cent over the past five trading days, the Sensex has only increased by 2.75 per cent during that time.
Key takeaways from the stock
With a market capitalization of ₹135 Cr, ST Corporation is a small-cap company. The firm is involved in the textile and construction industries. The firm is virtually debt-free, according to data from Value Research and Screener, which may be a major plus for the stock. The stock's 52-week high on the BSE was ₹212.65 on June 24, 2022, and its 52-week low was ₹12.20 on June 24, 2021, meaning that at the present price of ₹212.65, it is trading 1643 per cent higher than its 52-week low. The stock's most recent trading volume was 26,559. S & T Corporation is now trading higher than the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on the price at which it was last traded. As of March 2022, the public shareholding was 27.48 per cent, while the promoter holding was 72.52 per cent, both are the highest since June 2019. The stock's P/E ratio is 198.74, and its current book value per share is ₹20.40. The stock is now trading at a high P/B of 10.42, which might be a key negative for the investment.