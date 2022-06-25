13 to 212: This debt free multibagger stock surged 1,481% in 1 year

Key takeaways from the stock

With a market capitalization of ₹135 Cr, ST Corporation is a small-cap company. The firm is involved in the textile and construction industries. The firm is virtually debt-free, according to data from Value Research and Screener, which may be a major plus for the stock. The stock's 52-week high on the BSE was ₹212.65 on June 24, 2022, and its 52-week low was ₹12.20 on June 24, 2021, meaning that at the present price of ₹212.65, it is trading 1643 per cent higher than its 52-week low. The stock's most recent trading volume was 26,559. S & T Corporation is now trading higher than the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on the price at which it was last traded. As of March 2022, the public shareholding was 27.48 per cent, while the promoter holding was 72.52 per cent, both are the highest since June 2019. The stock's P/E ratio is 198.74, and its current book value per share is ₹20.40. The stock is now trading at a high P/B of 10.42, which might be a key negative for the investment.