13 to 572: Multibagger FMCG stock turns 1 lakh to 43 lakh in 1 year

Key takeaways of Ambar Protein Industries

For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.97% and a public shareholding of 25.03%. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded net sales of ₹84.38 Cr compared to ₹81.90 Cr recorded in Q1FY22. In Q1FY23 the company recorded a total expense of ₹82.85 Cr compared to ₹81.18 Cr in Q1FY22. In Q1FY23 the company recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹1.63 Cr compared to ₹0.88 Cr in Q1FY22 and the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) or net profit of ₹1.34 Cr compared to ₹0.77 Cr in Q1FY22, representing a YoY growth of 74%. The company holds a book value per share of ₹33.20 which results in a price to book value (P/B) ratio of 17.23, making it an overvalued stock due to high P/B when compared to its peers such as Gokul Agro Resources, Manorama Industries, AVT Natural Products, Agro Tech Foods, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Patanjali Foods and Adani Wilmar Ltd.