13 to 572: Multibagger FMCG stock turns 1 lakh to 43 lakh in 1 year

₹13 to ₹572: Multibagger FMCG stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹43 lakh in 1 year3 min read . 06:39 PM IST
Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry with a market worth of Rs. 328.93 crore. Ambar Protein Industries Ltd., which sells high-quality edible oil under the name Ankur, was founded in Ahmedabad in 1992. Ankur Refined Cottonseed Oil, Ankur Refined Sunflower Oil, Ankur Refined Soybean Oil, and Ankur Refined Corn Oil are among the company's products. The company's refining factory, with a daily capacity of 110 tonnes of refined oil, is located in Changodar, District. Ahmedabad. Ambar Protein Industries' stock is one of the multibagger stocks that has made investors lakhpati in only one year.
The shares of Ambar Protein Industries hit an all-time high today and closed at an upper circuit limit of ₹572.05 apiece, up by 4.99% from the previous close of ₹544.85 on the BSE. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the stock five years ago, it would now have grown to ₹77.82 lakh because the stock has produced a multibagger return of 7,682.99% over the past five years, translating to an approximate CAGR of 141.25%.
The stock price has risen significantly in the past year from ₹13.12 on September 23, 2021, to the current price level, resulting in a multibagger return of 4,260.14% and an approximate CAGR of 4300.00%. As a result, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Ambar Protein Industries shares one year ago, that amount would now be worth ₹43.60 lakh.
The stock price has gone up from ₹22.25 on January 4, 2022, to the present price level on a year-to-date basis, resulting in a multibagger return of 2,471.01%. As a result, if an investor had placed ₹1 lakh in the stock at the beginning of the year, it would now be worth ₹25.71 lakh. A multibagger return of 1,829.34% has been recorded in the last six months for the stock, which has soared from ₹29.65 on March 28, 2022, to the present price. As a result, an investment of ₹1 lakh made six years ago would now be worth ₹19.29 lakh.
The stock has produced a multibagger return of 178.10% during the past month, and over the past five trading sessions, it has climbed by 21.52%. Since the stock made a new 52-week high today, it was last seen trading 4476.40% above the low at today's closing price. The stock had previously reached a 52-week low of ₹12.50 on September 16, 2021. Ambar Protein was trading above the moving averages of the past five, twenty, fifty, one hundred, and two hundred days, at today's closing price.
For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.97% and a public shareholding of 25.03%. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded net sales of ₹84.38 Cr compared to ₹81.90 Cr recorded in Q1FY22. In Q1FY23 the company recorded a total expense of ₹82.85 Cr compared to ₹81.18 Cr in Q1FY22. In Q1FY23 the company recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹1.63 Cr compared to ₹0.88 Cr in Q1FY22 and the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) or net profit of ₹1.34 Cr compared to ₹0.77 Cr in Q1FY22, representing a YoY growth of 74%. The company holds a book value per share of ₹33.20 which results in a price to book value (P/B) ratio of 17.23, making it an overvalued stock due to high P/B when compared to its peers such as Gokul Agro Resources, Manorama Industries, AVT Natural Products, Agro Tech Foods, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Patanjali Foods and Adani Wilmar Ltd.
