₹13 to ₹82: This multibagger small-cap stock turns ₹1 lakh into 6.5 lakh in just 10 months. Do you own it?

Multibagger stock: The Indian stock market has produced numerous multibagger stocks in recent years, creating substantial wealth for retail investors who believe that long-term investments are key to achieving phenomenal returns.

One such stock is Rajvi Logitrade, which has maintained a steady upward trajectory on Dalal Street, surging to new highs year after year.

The company's shares have delivered a sustained upward run over the last six years, with particularly massive gains in the current year, making it one of the standout performers in the small-cap space, which has remained highly volatile throughout the year.

After delivering a 10% return in 2025, the stock began 2026 on a strong note, and the momentum has continued to build since then, resulting in a phenomenal rally of 566%. During this period, the stock has climbed from ₹13 apiece to Monday's closing price of ₹83 apiece.

The stock, which once traded in the single digits, has now moved into double-digit territory. The rally has not only made shareholders wealthier but has also significantly boosted the company's market capitalisation, which now stands at ₹52 crore.

However, investors should take note that the stock has relatively thin trading volumes across exchanges, which could affect liquidity and make it more difficult to enter or exit positions.

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Rajvi Logitrade: Long-term performance The stock remained largely range-bound for a prolonged period before gaining momentum in recent years, as investors began accumulating shares in the counter, driving sustained gains.

This helped it maintain a strong winning streak even during periods of market volatility, with the stock closing each of the last four calendar years in positive territory.

From its March 2023 low of ₹6.33, the shares have surged nearly 1,211% to their current market price of ₹83 apiece.

Impact on investment The massive rise in the share price this year has significantly enhanced investor wealth.

An investor who had invested ₹1 lakh at the beginning of the year and held on to the shares would have seen the investment grow to approximately ₹6.5 lakh, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market.

Notably, a significant portion of these gains has accrued to retail investors, who collectively held a 15% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter, according to BSE data.

The company is a leading integrated logistics service provider specialising in shipping and transportation. It has a nationwide presence, with a strong footprint in Gujarat, and provides seamless coordination of port logistics, surface logistics, and offshore logistics, according to its website.