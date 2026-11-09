₹13 to ₹82: This multibagger small-cap stock turns ₹1 lakh into 6.5 lakh in just 10 months. Do you own it?

Multibagger stock: The Indian stock market has produced numerous multibagger stocks in recent years, creating substantial wealth for retail investors who believe that long-term investments are key to achieving phenomenal returns.

One such stock is Rajvi Logitrade, which has maintained a steady upward trajectory on Dalal Street, surging to new highs year after year.

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The company's shares have delivered a sustained upward run over the last six years, with particularly massive gains in the current year, making it one of the standout performers in the small-cap space, which has remained highly volatile throughout the year.

After delivering a 10% return in 2025, the stock began 2026 on a strong note, and the momentum has continued to build since then, resulting in a phenomenal rally of 566%. During this period, the stock has climbed from ₹13 apiece to Monday's closing price of ₹83 apiece.

The stock, which once traded in the single digits, has now moved into double-digit territory. The rally has not only made shareholders wealthier but has also significantly boosted the company's market capitalisation, which now stands at ₹52 crore.

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However, investors should take note that the stock has relatively thin trading volumes across exchanges, which could affect liquidity and make it more difficult to enter or exit positions.

Rajvi Logitrade: Long-term performance The stock remained largely range-bound for a prolonged period before gaining momentum in recent years, as investors began accumulating shares in the counter, driving sustained gains.

This helped it maintain a strong winning streak even during periods of market volatility, with the stock closing each of the last four calendar years in positive territory.

From its March 2023 low of ₹6.33, the shares have surged nearly 1,211% to their current market price of ₹83 apiece.

Impact on investment The massive rise in the share price this year has significantly enhanced investor wealth.

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An investor who had invested ₹1 lakh at the beginning of the year and held on to the shares would have seen the investment grow to approximately ₹6.5 lakh, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market.

Notably, a significant portion of these gains has accrued to retail investors, who collectively held a 15% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter, according to BSE data.

The company is a leading integrated logistics service provider specialising in shipping and transportation. It has a nationwide presence, with a strong footprint in Gujarat, and provides seamless coordination of port logistics, surface logistics, and offshore logistics, according to its website.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.