14 to 189: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 21 lakh in 3 years

In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 276.04% which also represents a CAGR of 278.00% approx, hence an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock 1 year ago would now have turned to ₹3.76 lakh. On a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 134.44% and in the last 6 months, the stock has gained 99.79%. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹197.30 on (08/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹44.15 on (16/09/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 3.75% below the high and 330% above the low.