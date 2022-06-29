Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After climbing to life-time high of ₹268.95 on NSE in April 2022, Indian Hotels Company shares are under base building phase. However, the stock has a history of giving strong return to its shareholders in long term. In last 20 years, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has ascended from ₹13.85 to ₹228.10 apiece levels, giving compound annual growth rate or CAGR of near 15 per cent over this period of two decades.

Indian Hotels share price history

In last one month, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding stock has dipped 4 per cent whereas in YTD time, it has ascended from around ₹184 to ₹228 levels, logging around 24 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this hospitality stock has surged from around ₹182 to ₹228 levels, recording around 25 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company has delivered 65 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 5 years, this Tata group stock has surged from around ₹122 to ₹228 apiece levels, ascending around 85 per cent in this period. If we look at the CAGR given by this stock in last 5 years, it stands at 13.33 per cent per annum.

Likewise, in last 10 years, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding stock has appreciated from around ₹50 to ₹228 levels, clocking near 355 per cent rise or giving CAGR of near 16.40 per cent. Similarly, in last 20 years, Indian Hotels share price has gone up from 13.85 to ₹228.10 apiece levels, giving CAGR of around 15 per cent over this two decades times.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Indian Hotels

As per the shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels for January to March 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments in this hospitality stock. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1,57,29,200 shares or 1.11 per cent stake in the company whereas Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 1,42,87,765 shares or 1.01 per cent stake in the company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple holds 2.12 per cent stake in the company.