₹14 to ₹225: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock gives 15% CAGR over 20 years2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 08:21 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata group stock has given a CAGR of 13.33 per cent over 5 years
Listen to this article
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After climbing to life-time high of ₹268.95 on NSE in April 2022, Indian Hotels Company shares are under base building phase. However, the stock has a history of giving strong return to its shareholders in long term. In last 20 years, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has ascended from ₹13.85 to ₹228.10 apiece levels, giving compound annual growth rate or CAGR of near 15 per cent over this period of two decades.