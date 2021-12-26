Multibaggr stock: In market rebound post-second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, a good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks in 2021. This bounce back in Indian stock market was participatory, which includes BSE SME stocks as well. Today, list of multibagger stocks in India includes EKI Energy shares — an energy stock that got listed on the BSE SME exchange on 7th April this year. This BSE SME listed multibagger stock has surged from ₹147 to ₹7779 since 9 months of its listing, yielding around 5200 per cent to its shareholders in this period.

EKI Energy share price history

In last one week, the multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 21.50 per cent, hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 trade sessions. In last one month, the BSE SME stock has surged from ₹5165 to ₹7779 per share levels, logging around 50 per cent raise in this period. Likewise, in last 6 months, multibagger SME stock has shot up from around ₹660 to ₹7779 apiece levels, yielding around 1100 per cent to its shareholders.

Likewise, since its listing, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹147 (close price on 7th April 2021) to ₹7779 (close price on 24th December 2021) per share levels, appreciating to the tune of near 53 times. However, from allottees' perspective, the stock has surged from ₹102 to ₹7779 levels, rising around 76 times in this period of near 9 months.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from EKI Energy share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger SME stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.50 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this SME stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹12 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor, who missed out to get EKI Energy share during allotment, had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock on its listing date buying one stock at ₹147 apiece levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹53 lakh today provided the investor had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout this period.

However, if we look at the EKI Energy share price history from an IPO allotee's perspective, it needed minimum ₹1,22,400 ( ₹102 x 1200) to apply for the public issue. So, if a lucky bidder had remained invested in the counter till date after share allocation, its investment cost of ₹102 per share would have risen to 7779 per share levels — delivering around 76.26 times surge in this period. Therefore, if an allottee had remained invested in this multibagger stock till date after share allocation, its ₹1,22,400 would have surged to around ₹93 lakh today.

EKI Energy listing details

EKI Energy IPO had opened in March 2021 with issue price of ₹100 to ₹102. One lot of the comprised 1200 company shares and EKI Energy shares listed on BSE SME exchange at ₹140 per share on 7th April 2021 and went on to close at ₹147 levels on its listing date. On its listing date, the energy stock made its low of ₹140 whereas its intraday high on listing date was ₹147 apiece.

