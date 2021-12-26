147 to 7779: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 53 lakh in 9 months

However, if we look at the EKI Energy share price history from an IPO allotee's perspective, it needed minimum ₹1,22,400 ( ₹102 x 1200) to apply for the public issue. So, if a lucky bidder had remained invested in the counter till date after share allocation, its investment cost of ₹102 per share would have risen to 7779 per share levels — delivering around 76.26 times surge in this period. Therefore, if an allottee had remained invested in this multibagger stock till date after share allocation, its ₹1,22,400 would have surged to around ₹93 lakh today.