₹15,500 crore bet: IRFC, Asian Paints to Patanjali among LIC's top 15 stock picks in Q4. Do you own?

LIC stock portfolio: India's biggest institutional investor – Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) – top stock bets in the March quarter seem to be paying off.

Among the 15 top stock picks of LIC, wherein the PSU company ploughed nearly ₹15,463 crore, two-thirds (10 companies) have managed to deliver returns to investors so far in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

LIC's top stock bets LIC's top stock picks in the March quarter included several Nifty50 stocks, some PSU companies and mid-cap stocks.

Patanjali Foods was LIC's biggest purchase of Q4FY25, with the DII lapping up ₹1,626 crore worth of shares during the period, according to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE). LIC raised its stake in Baba Ramdev-owned fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company by 2.5%, bringing its stake to 7.7% in Q4 from 5.2% in Q3.

However, so far in the current fiscal year, Patanjali's share price is down almost 7% in just three months.

Patanjali was followed by CESC, Tata Chemicals, KPIT Technologies and Jindal Stainless. LIC raised its stake by 1.8% to 1.2% in the company. All these stocks have paid off LIC's bet, rising up to 15% in the same period.

PSU stocks like NHPC, IRFC and Punjab National Bank were also on the list, witnessing an increase in LIC's shareholding by 1.2%, 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively. All three stocks have been trading in the green, with high-flying IRFC stock delivering 16% returns in FY26 so far. It was closely followed by PSU bank stock PNB, which has risen 13%, and NHPC, which has gained 8%, in this period.

However, UCO Bank, another PSU wherein LIC raised stake by 1.1%, has lost 4%.

Bottom-fishing In signs of bottom-fishing, LIC also bet on severely down Asian Paints stock. LIC raised its shareholding in the company to 8.3% from 7.2% earlier in a show of confidence, even as India's largest paints maker struggles amid rising competitive intensity due to the entry of new players.

Asian Paints' share price is down 24% in the last one year and has lost 7% in FY26 so far. Media reports recently suggested that Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is looking to offload its 4.9% stake in Asian Paints.

Other stocks that made the list include large-cap stocks like Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia Industries and Havells.