Should you buy the shares of Aditya Vision Ltd (AVL)?

The research analysts of the broking firm Ventura Securities Ltd have said in their stock report that “We expect AVL revenues/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 34.9%/28.8%/34.6% to INR 2,206.8/177.6/86.0 Cr over the period FY22-25. We expect EBITDA margins to deteriorate from FY22 levels owing to new store expansion while net margins are expected to remain the same at FY22 levels. Total debt of AVL is expected to increase only by INR 14.5 Cr to INR 129.2 Cr even though the company embarks on its store expansion strategy. We expect AVL to generate INR 602.8 Cr in cash flows from operations over the next 3 years leading to a net debt-free status (net debt/equity at -1.0x in FY25). AVL has enjoyed high return ratios historically. However, these are expected to moderate slightly over the forecast period mainly due to acceleration in new store openings. We project the return ratios RoE/RoCE at 32.9%/28.8% respectively in FY25. We initiate coverage on AVL with a BUY for a 24-month price objective of INR 2,309 (32.3X FY25 earnings)."