15 to 178: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 11 lakh in one year

₹15 to ₹178: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹11 lakh in one year2 min read . 10:02 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at the end of year 2021, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.35 lakh today
Multibagger stocks: Despite global economy reeling under inflation pressure, Indian stock market has managed to produce a good number of multibagger stocks in post-Covid rally. In FY20212-22, Indian secondary market has produced around 190 multibagger stocks whereas in Q4FY22, the number of multibagger stocks produced by Dalal Street stands at around 90.
Radhika Jeweltech shares are one of those 190 multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in FY 2021-22 period. In last one year, Radhika Jeweltech share price has appreciated from ₹15.30 apiece levels to ₹178.10 per share levels, logging near 1050 per cent rise in this period.
Radhika Jeweltech share price history
In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹154 to ₹178, ascending close to 15 per cent. In YTD time, Radhika Jeweltech share price went up from around ₹132 to ₹178, logging around 35 per cent rise in 2022. In last 6 months, multibagger jewelry stock has surged from around ₹86 to ₹178 per share levels, clocking around 110 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹15.30 (close price on BSE on 23rd April 2021) to ₹178.10 levels (close price on BSE on 22 April 2022), logging around 1050 per cent in last one year.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from Radhika Jeweltech share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.15 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at the end of year 2021, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.35 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.10 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested in this multibagger stock one year ago buying one stock at ₹15.30 apiece levels, and had remained invested in the stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹11.50 lakh today.
Current market capital of this multibagger stock is around ₹421 crore and its trade volume is near 86,000. Its book value per share is 69.29 and its 52-week high is ₹178.50 apiece levels, which is its life-time high as well. The 52-week low of this BSE listed stock is ₹15.30 levels.
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd news
The retail jewelry company recently informed BSE that it is working extensively to open its second retail showroom in Rajkot City citing, "In pursuance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation) 2015, we hereby inform the exchange that the Company is working extensively on construction of its second Retail Jewelry showroom in Rajkot City of Gujarat. We are expecting this large showroom of 10,000 Square feet to be operational by next quarter of current financial year."