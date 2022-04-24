15 to 178: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 11 lakh in one year

In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹154 to ₹178, ascending close to 15 per cent. In YTD time, Radhika Jeweltech share price went up from around ₹132 to ₹178, logging around 35 per cent rise in 2022. In last 6 months, multibagger jewelry stock has surged from around ₹86 to ₹178 per share levels, clocking around 110 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹15.30 (close price on BSE on 23rd April 2021) to ₹178.10 levels (close price on BSE on 22 April 2022), logging around 1050 per cent in last one year.