15 to 2058: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1.35 crore in 10 years

For last six months, this multibagger stock has been under selloff heat. In last one month, Deepak Nitrite share price has come down from around ₹2660 to ₹2058 levels, sliding near 22 per cent in this time whereas in last 6 months, it has lost around 4 per cent. In year-to-date time, this chemical stock has plummeted from ₹2530 to ₹2058, losing near 19 per cent in 2022. Despite such huge selloff by shareholders, the stock has delivered 75 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. In last 5 years, the multibagger stock has risen from ₹103.65 to ₹2058 apiece levels, logging near 1900 per cent in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}