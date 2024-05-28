₹15 to ₹375: Ashish Kacholia-owned multibagger chemical stock Fineotex Chemical rises 2400% in four years
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: The multibagger chemical stock has delivered alpha return in post-COVID rebound after bottoming out at ₹15 apiece in March 2020
Multibagger stock: Fineotex Chemical's share price has been on an uptrend for more than a year. In the last 14 months, this Ashish Kacholia-owned chemical stock has risen from around ₹220 to ₹375 apiece, recording over a 70 percent rise. However, this is not the end of the story. This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has a history of delivering whopping returns to its shareholders. The multibagger chemical stock has risen from 38 to the ₹375 per share mark, registering a nearly 900 percent rise in this time horizon. So, money is not in buying and selling stocks but in waiting, and Fineotex Chemical shares are glaring examples of how a long-term investor can earn from the stock market.
