Multibagger stock: Fineotex Chemical's share price has been on an uptrend for more than a year. In the last 14 months, this Ashish Kacholia-owned chemical stock has risen from around ₹220 to ₹375 apiece, recording over a 70 percent rise. However, this is not the end of the story. This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has a history of delivering whopping returns to its shareholders. The multibagger chemical stock has risen from 38 to the ₹375 per share mark, registering a nearly 900 percent rise in this time horizon. So, money is not in buying and selling stocks but in waiting, and Fineotex Chemical shares are glaring examples of how a long-term investor can earn from the stock market .

Fineotex Chemical share price history

After ushering in 2024, the multibagger stock has remained in base-building mode. In the last month, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has remained flat, whereas, in the previous six months, it has delivered around a 5 per cent return to its shareholders. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 2 percent. However, in one year, Fineotex Chemical share price has appreciated from ₹303 to ₹375 per share mark, recording around a 25 percent rise in this period. In five years, Fineotex Chemical share price has ascended from nearly ₹38 to ₹375 per share mark, logging around 900 percent rise. In the post-COVID rally, this Ashish Kacholia-owned multibagger stock has ascended from ₹15 to ₹375 per share, logging around a 2400 percent rally in this time horizon.

Ashish Kacholia's shareholding in Fineotex Chemical

During the January to March 2024 quarter, Ashish Kacholia maintained his stake in Fineotex Chemical Ltd., owning 31,35,568 company shares, which accounts for 2.83 percent of the company's total paid-up capital. This is consistent with his shareholding pattern in the October to December 2023 quarter, where he also held the same number of shares, representing a 2.83 percent stake. This steadfastness in the stock during Q4FY24 reflects his confidence in Fineotex Chemical's potential.

FINEOTEX CHEMICAL More Information

Fineotex Chemical stock is widely available for trade on both NSE and BSE, a testament to its popularity among investors. With a current trade volume of approximately 4.06 lakh on NSE, and still one-and-a-half hours of trade remaining during Tuesday's session, the stock is actively sought after. The company's market cap of ₹4,201 crore further underscores its potential for profitability. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹458.85, demonstrating its upward trajectory, while its 52-week low of ₹266 apiece indicates a strong support level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!