Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 08:56 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Fineotex Chemical shares are one of the money making stocks for its shareholders in recent years. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has delivered over 130 per cent return to its long term shareholders. In fact, in last three years, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹15 to ₹316 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of near 2,000 per cent return in this time horizon.