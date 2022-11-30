Multibagger stock: Fineotex Chemical shares are one of the money making stocks for its shareholders in recent years. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has delivered over 130 per cent return to its long term shareholders. In fact, in last three years, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹15 to ₹316 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of near 2,000 per cent return in this time horizon.

Fineotex Chemical share price history

In last one month, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock has been under profit booking pressure. In this time, it has shed over 10 per cent. However, in last six months, this chemical stock has risen from around ₹180 to ₹316 apiece levels, logging around 75 per cent rise in this period. This Ashish Kacholia stock has risen from ₹105 to ₹316 apiece levels in last one year, delivering to the tune of near 200 per cent to its positional shareholders. In March 2020, the stock was available at around ₹15 and it surged from there even after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. In this near three years, this chemical stock has risen from around ₹15 to ₹316, delivering around 2,000 per cent return to its shareholders.

₹ 1 lakh turns to ₹ 21 lakh

Taking cue from Fineotex Chemical share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.75 lakh in last six months. In YTD time, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.30 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3 lakh today. similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock around three years ago in March 2020, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹21 lakh today.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Fineotex Chemical Ltd for Q2FY23, Ashish Kacholia holds 29,24,072 shares or 2.64 per cent stake in the company.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test