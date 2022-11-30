Fineotex Chemical share price history

In last one month, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock has been under profit booking pressure. In this time, it has shed over 10 per cent. However, in last six months, this chemical stock has risen from around ₹180 to ₹316 apiece levels, logging around 75 per cent rise in this period. This Ashish Kacholia stock has risen from ₹105 to ₹316 apiece levels in last one year, delivering to the tune of near 200 per cent to its positional shareholders. In March 2020, the stock was available at around ₹15 and it surged from there even after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. In this near three years, this chemical stock has risen from around ₹15 to ₹316, delivering around 2,000 per cent return to its shareholders.