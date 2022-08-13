Despite global economy reeling under the heat of inflation and slowdown concerns, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in recent years. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹700 to ₹795 apiece levels, logging around 13 per cent rise in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Xpro India share price has ascended from ₹625 to ₹795 levels, clocking near 30 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock has surged from around ₹180 to ₹795 apiece levels, recording to the tune of 340 per cent rise in this time.

