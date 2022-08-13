Ashish Kacholia portfolio: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.30 lakh today
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: In post Covid-rally, Indian stock market has produced a good number of multibagger stocks. Xpro India shares are one of them. This Ashish Kacholia share is one of the multibagger stocks in last one year whereas in last two years it has surged from around ₹15 to ₹795 apiece levels, logging near 5,200 per cent rise in this period.
Xpro India share price history
Despite global economy reeling under the heat of inflation and slowdown concerns, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in recent years. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹700 to ₹795 apiece levels, logging around 13 per cent rise in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Xpro India share price has ascended from ₹625 to ₹795 levels, clocking near 30 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock has surged from around ₹180 to ₹795 apiece levels, recording to the tune of 340 per cent rise in this time.
Likewise, this multibagger stock has surged from near ₹15 to ₹795 in last two years, logging around 5,200 per cent rise in this period.
Impact on investment
Impact on investment
Taking cue from Xpro India share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.13 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.30 lakh in YTD time. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.40 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia share two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹53 lakh today. Provided investors had remained invested in the stock throughout the period mentioned above.
