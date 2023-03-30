Home / Markets / Stock Markets16.55 to 406: Multibagger BSE listed stock turns 1 lakh to 22 lakh in one year. Do you own?
Back

Multibagger stock: K&R Rail Engineering shares have given astronomical return to its long term investors in recent years. In fact , this BSE listed small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. This BSE stock has appreciated from around 18.65 to 406.80 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 2,100 per cent in this time.

K&R Rail Engineering share price history

As said earlier, this small-cap multibagger stock is a glaring example that if you remain invested for long term, the power of compounding will take your return to a next level. In last one month, this multibagger stock has appreciated from around 224 to 406.80 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 80 per cent to its shareholders. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has risen from near 65 to 406.80 apiece levels, logging around 500 per cent rise in this time. Likewise, in last six months, this BSE listed stock has surged from near 26.50 to 406.80 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 1,450 per cent in this time horizon.

Similarly, in last one year, this BSE listed multibagger stock has surged from 18.65 to 406.80 levels, clocking near 2,100 per cent appreciation in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from this multibagger stock price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this BSE stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.80 lakh today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap stock at the beginning of new year 2023, its 1 lakh would have turned to 6 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap multibagger stock six months ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 15.50 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger small-cap stock one year ago, and it had remained invested in this BSE listed stock throughout the year, its 1 lakh would have turned to 22 lakh today.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only. In last session, this BSE stock ended with a market cap of 641 crore and its trade volume on Wednesday at 55,614. Its 52-week low is 17.30 apiece whereas its 52-week high is 442.85 per share.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout