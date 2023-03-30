Multibagger stock: K&R Rail Engineering shares have given astronomical return to its long term investors in recent years. In fact , this BSE listed small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. This BSE stock has appreciated from around ₹18.65 to ₹406.80 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 2,100 per cent in this time.

K&R Rail Engineering share price history

As said earlier, this small-cap multibagger stock is a glaring example that if you remain invested for long term, the power of compounding will take your return to a next level. In last one month, this multibagger stock has appreciated from around ₹224 to ₹406.80 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 80 per cent to its shareholders. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has risen from near 65 to ₹406.80 apiece levels, logging around 500 per cent rise in this time. Likewise, in last six months, this BSE listed stock has surged from near ₹26.50 to ₹406.80 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 1,450 per cent in this time horizon.

Similarly, in last one year, this BSE listed multibagger stock has surged from ₹18.65 to ₹406.80 levels, clocking near 2,100 per cent appreciation in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from this multibagger stock price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this BSE stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.80 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock at the beginning of new year 2023, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹15.50 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger small-cap stock one year ago, and it had remained invested in this BSE listed stock throughout the year, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹22 lakh today.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only. In last session, this BSE stock ended with a market cap of ₹641 crore and its trade volume on Wednesday at 55,614. Its 52-week low is ₹17.30 apiece whereas its 52-week high is ₹442.85 per share.