K&R Rail Engineering share price history

As said earlier, this small-cap multibagger stock is a glaring example that if you remain invested for long term, the power of compounding will take your return to a next level. In last one month, this multibagger stock has appreciated from around ₹224 to ₹406.80 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 80 per cent to its shareholders. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has risen from near 65 to ₹406.80 apiece levels, logging around 500 per cent rise in this time. Likewise, in last six months, this BSE listed stock has surged from near ₹26.50 to ₹406.80 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 1,450 per cent in this time horizon.