Stock Market today: Multibagger stock RDB Infrastructure and Power listed as RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd on the exchanges, turns ₹1 lakh into ₹30 lakh in four years as the stock price rises from ₹17.25 to ₹516 a share now

RDB Realty & Infrastructure share price that opened at ₹529.95 on the BSE on Thursday, slightly higher than previous closing price of ₹519.80, RDB Realty & Infrastructure therafter gained fiurther to highs of ₹545.75, marking gains of 5%. Also ₹545.75 was the upper price band for RDB Realty and Infrastructure share price and hence the stock hit upper circuit before profit booking taking place. The RDB Realty & Infrastructure share price was trading at ₹516.05 levels by afternoon.

At current levels also RDB Realty & Infrastructure share price has given Multibager returns to investos with the share price having risen almost 30 times in last four year years. The RDB Realty & Infrastructure share price that was trading at ₹17.25 levels four year back is now trading at ₹516 levels.

RDB Realty & Infrastructure stock is also buzzing with news flow.

As per the announcement by the company on the exchanges on 24 December 2024, The National Company Law Tribunal (“NCLT”), Kolkata Bench, had sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement between M/s RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited (now known as RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited) (“the Company’) and M/s RDB Real Estate Constructions Limited for Demerger of the Realty Division of the Company by transfer and vesting of the same in the Resulting Company.

Thus all the Companies which were subsidiaries / associates of the Company, have now become subsidiaries / associates of the resulting Company with effect from 01st October, 2022. The acquired Company namely, Gupta Infrastructure (India) Private Limited has been transferred to the Resulting Company i.e., RDB Real Estate Constructions Limited, as its subsidiary company.