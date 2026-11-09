₹17 share declares ₹40 dividend; hits 5% upper circuit ahead of record date | Do you own as ex-date to fall soon

Shares of Taparia Tools hit upper circuit during Monday’s intraday trading session ahead of the dividend record date. The penny stock under ₹20 has announced ₹40 per share dividend for financial year 2026-27.

The stock has delivered 70.38% return in three months, but it has declined 35.39% over the last six months. As the record date for dividend approaches, here are all the details to know.

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Taparia Tools dividend The company’s board of directors announced ₹40 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for its eligible shareholders. Which means that the company has announced a 400% dividend of the stock’s face value.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has inter-alia considered to pay the Interim Dividend @ 400% (i.e. Rs. 40/- per share of Rs. 10/-each) from the Distributable Profits for the period from 01.04.2026 to 30.09.2026,” read the company’s BSE filing.

Taparia Tools dividend record date The board of directors has fixed Thursday, November 12, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means that investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the corporate actions.

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Hence, Wednesday, November 11, effectively becomes the last date for investors to buy the stock and qualify for dividend.

Taparia Tools Q2 results Taparia Tools’ net profit increased by 18.42% increased on an annual basis to ₹47.97 crore during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. Its net profit stood at ₹40.50 crore during the year ago period.

Taparia Tools’ net revenue from operations increased to ₹289.04 crore in during the quarter under review against ₹253.43 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Taparia Tools share price trend The stock rallied 4.99% to hit upper circuit of ₹17.89 during Monday’s intraday trading session. Its share price hit a 52-week high level of ₹37.08 per share on July 20, 2026.

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The stock dipped to its 52-week low level of ₹10.50 per share on November 19, 2025. Its share price value has surged 4.99% in one week, and surged 15.72% in one month, 70.38% in three months. However, it has declined 35.39% in six months. The penny stock has delivered 114.25% return in two years, and 541% return in three years.