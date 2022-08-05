17 to 2030: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1.19 crore in 10 years

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets17 to 2030: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1.19 crore in 10 years

Multibagger stock: In last 10 years, this chemical stock has ascended from 16.95 to 2,030 apiece on NSE.
2 min read . 09:42 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this chemical stock 5 years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 13.80 lakh today

Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of pandemic and slowdown concerns, Indian stock market has produced a good number of multibagger stocks in recent years. Deepak Nitrite shares are one such stock. The multibagger chemical stock has been under sell-off heat in last one year but despite such consolidation, Deepak Nitrite shares have delivered stellar return to its positional investors. 

In last 10 years, Deepak Nitrite share price has ascended from 16.95 to 2,030 apiece on NSE, delivering 11,875 per cent return to its positional investors who remained invested in the scrip throughout this period.

Deepak Nitrite share price history

As mentioned above, this chemical stock has been under sell-off heat through the year, giving zero return in last one year and in 2022. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has shed over 20 per cent whereas in last one year it has dipped around 5 per cent. However, in last 5 years, Deepak Nitrite share price has risen from around 145 to 2,030 apiece levels, delivering 1,280 per cent return to its shareholders. Similarly, in last 10 years, this multibagger chemical stock has ascended 119 times.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Deepak Nitrite share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this chemical stock at the beginning of the year 2022, its 1 lakh would have turned to 80,000 whereas it would have turned to 95,000 in last one year. However, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 13.80 lakh. Similarly, of an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock around 10 years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.19 crore today.

Current market capital of this multibagger chemical stock is 27,985 crore and is trade volume in early morning deals on Friday is around 4.88 lakh. Its 52-week high is 3,020 whereas its 52-week low is 1,681.15 apiece. Its book value per share is 244.77.

