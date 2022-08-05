17 to 2030: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1.19 crore in 10 years

Taking cue from Deepak Nitrite share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock at the beginning of the year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹80,000 whereas it would have turned to ₹95,000 in last one year. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹13.80 lakh. Similarly, of an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock around 10 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.19 crore today.

