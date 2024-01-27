Multibagger stock: Money is not in buying and selling stocks but in waiting. That's why, a smart investor often advises new stock market investors to maintain a 'buy, hold and forget' strategy after choosing a stock for investment. This helps an investor to reap long-term benefits like dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, etc., and of course the compounding benefit on one's investment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To understand, how a long-term investor can benefit from a long-term investment strategy, a stock market investor needs to look at the Waaree Renewable Technologies shares. Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year.

This multibagger stock has remained a money-making stock for its shareholders for the last five years. In this time horizon, this multibagger stock has surged more than 195 times, which means, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock five years ago and had remained invested in it throughout this period, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.95 crore.

Waaree Renewable share price history In the last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹1,816.50 to ₹3,317 per share level, logging more than an 80 per cent rise in this time. In the last six months, Waaree Renewable shares have surged from around ₹1,444.25 to ₹3,317 apiece level, registering over 125 per cent appreciation in this time. In yTD time, this energy tech stock has ascended to the tune of 50 per cent. In the last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from 495.50 to ₹3,317 per share level, recording over a 550 per cent rise in this time.

Likewise, in the last five years, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹17 to rs 3,317 apiece level, logging over 19,400 per cent appreciation in this time.

Impact on investment Waaree Renewable Technologies share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.80 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.25 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested in this energy tech stock at the end of December 2023, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.50 lakh in YTd time. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6.50 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock and had remained invested in this scrip throughout this time horizon, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.95 crore today.

Waree Renewable Technologies shares are available for trade on BSE only. It ended on Thursday with a market cap of ₹6,909 crore. Its trade volume on Thursday was 1,34,542. The 52-week high of this BSE-listed multibagger stock is ₹3,317.15 while the 52-week low of this stock is ₹470 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

