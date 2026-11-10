₹18 dividend per share: Check record date, payment timeline, stock performance, dividend yield, Q2 results highlights

Galaxy Surfactants has announced an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share for FY27, with 11 November fixed as the record date. The company has said the dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration.

Galaxy Surfactants shareholders have a dividend payout to look forward to. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 for the financial year 2026-27.

The record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend has been fixed as Wednesday, 11 November 2026. The company said the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the record date.

Galaxy Surfactants dividend: Record date and payment timeline The company has set 11 November as the record date for its ₹18 interim dividend. Eligible shareholders will receive the payout within 30 days from the date of declaration, according to the company's exchange filing.

The dividend announcement follows the company's previous payout of ₹22 per share, declared as a final dividend on 31 July 2026.

Galaxy Surfactants dividend history: How much has the company paid?

Galaxy Surfactants has declared 15 dividends since August 2018. Over the past 12 months, the company has announced dividends totalling ₹22 per share, based on the provided dividend history.

Its recent payouts include a ₹22 final dividend in July 2026, a ₹4 final dividend in August 2025 and an ₹18 interim dividend in March 2025.

At the current share price of ₹2,197.10, Galaxy Surfactants' dividend yield stands at around 1%.

Galaxy Surfactants share price performance Galaxy Surfactants shares have come under pressure in the near term, declining 11.97% over the past month. However, the stock has gained 6.43% over three months and 14.78% over six months.

On a year-to-date basis, the shares have advanced 8.18%. The stock has also risen 2.12% over the past week and 1.04% over the last two weeks.

Galaxy Surfactants Q2 results Galaxy Surfactants reported a strong performance in the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 80.1% year-on-year to ₹119.8 crore, compared with ₹66.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 36.4% to ₹1,816.8 crore from ₹1,332 crore a year ago. EBITDA surged 68.4% to ₹195.9 crore against ₹116.3 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 10.8% from 8.7%.

The company’s PAT margin also expanded to 6.6% from 5% in Q2 FY26. For the first half of FY27, revenue grew 37.4% to ₹3,602 crore, EBITDA jumped 78.4% to ₹448.4 crore, and net profit increased 95.7% to ₹285.7 crore.

K. Natarajan, Managing Director of Galaxy Surfactants, said the company delivered a strong Q2 FY27 performance, driven by broad-based growth in India, recovery in AMET and sustained momentum in Specialty Care. He attributed the performance to disciplined commercial decisions, a diversified portfolio and strong execution by teams amid external disruptions.

He added that first-half FY27 profit after tax had already surpassed the full-year FY26 figure. With healthy demand in India, improving conditions in AMET and positive Specialty Care momentum, the company remains confident of sustainable, profitable growth, while closely monitoring West Asia-related risks to logistics, freight and feedstock availability.