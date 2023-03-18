₹18 to ₹1500: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹83.5 lakh in 3-year2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 11:40 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: This Bihar-based company has delivered 700 per cent return to its shareholders in last two years
Multibagger stock: Aditya Vision share price has risen more than 100 per cent in last one year. But, this is not the first time when this small-cap stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders. This ₹1800 crore market cap company has risen from ₹18 to ₹1,500 apiece levels in post-Covid rebound, delivering near 8,250 per cent return to its shareholders in last three years.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×