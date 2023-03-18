Multibagger stock: Aditya Vision share price has risen more than 100 per cent in last one year. But, this is not the first time when this small-cap stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders. This ₹1800 crore market cap company has risen from ₹18 to ₹1,500 apiece levels in post-Covid rebound, delivering near 8,250 per cent return to its shareholders in last three years.

Aditya Vision share price history

In last one month, Aditya Vision share price remained sideways to positive, surging near 1.50 per cent in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has shed around 2.50 per cent whereas in last six months, this small-cap multibagger stock has surged from around ₹1,385 to ₹1,500 apiece levels, delivering around 8 per cent return to its positional investors. However, in last one year, this Bihar-based company has doubled shareholders money as it ascended from around ₹710 to ₹1,500 apiece levels, clocking around 110 per cent rise in this time.

This multibagger stock has surged from around ₹190 to ₹1,500 per share levels in last two years, delivering near 700 per cent return to its shareholders. In last three years, this small-cap multibagger stock has surged from ₹18 to ₹1,500 levels, ascending to the tune of 8,250 per cent in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Aditya Vision share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.015 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock at the beginning of new year 2023, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹97,500 today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock around a year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have ascended to the tune of ₹2.10 lakh today.

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹8 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger small-cap stock around three years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹83.50 lakh today.

Aditya Vision shares are available for trade on BSE only. The small-cap multibagger stock ended on Friday with a trade volume of 3,784 that means the stock is a low float stock. Its 52-week high is ₹1,845 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹640.30 per share. The small-cap stock is standing at a PE multiple of 27.26 while the sector PE is 53.47. so, valuations of the stock is quite attractive in comparison to its peers but low float nature of the stock makes it ideal for the high risk traders.