18 to 1500: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh into 83.5 lakh in 3-year

Aditya Vision share price history

In last one month, Aditya Vision share price remained sideways to positive, surging near 1.50 per cent in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has shed around 2.50 per cent whereas in last six months, this small-cap multibagger stock has surged from around ₹1,385 to ₹1,500 apiece levels, delivering around 8 per cent return to its positional investors. However, in last one year, this Bihar-based company has doubled shareholders money as it ascended from around ₹710 to ₹1,500 apiece levels, clocking around 110 per cent rise in this time.