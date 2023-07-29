Multibagger stock: Aditya Vision shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In post-Covid rebound, this Bihar-based company has given stellar return to its long term share holders. Aditya Vision share price ascended from ₹18 to the tune of ₹2,190 apiece levels, delivering whopping 12,000 per cent return to its shareholders in last three years. In last one month, modern multi-brand consumer electronics retail chain company's stock has risen to the tune of 35 per cent whereas in last six months, it has delivered more than 50 per cent return to its investors. So, this multibagger stock has remained a money-making stock for its investors after the Covid sell off.

Aditya Vision share price history

As mentioned above, this Bihar-based company's stock price has remained in uptrend in post-Covid rebound. This multibagger stock has delivered strong Q1 results 2023 as well.

Aditya Vision stocks listed on BSE SME exchange in December 2016. The public issue of the company was launched in December 2016 at a fixed price of ₹15 per share. The SME stock had a mute listing as it opened on listing date at ₹15.50 apiece. After listing on BSE SME exchange, this SME stock remained sideways and didn't give much upside movement in next few years. However, in stock market's bounce back in post-Covid rebound, Aditya Vision share price witnessed strong buying interest among investors. In this period, this share surged from ₹18 to ₹2,190 levels, rising 1.21 times in last three years.

In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen more than 35 per cent whereas in YTD time, Aditya Vision share has surged around 40 per cent. In last six months, Aditya Vision share price has ascended over 55 per cent while in last one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated around 130 per cent.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Aditya Vision share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.35 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at the beginning of new year 2023, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.40 lakh today. If an investor had invested in this Bihar-based company's stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.55 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Aditya Vision shares one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.30 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock while bottom fishing in the wake of post-Covid rally, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 crore today, provided the investor had remained invested in the scrip till date.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Aditya Vision

Aditya Vision share has not just attracted investment from retail investors, it has attracted investment from ace stock market investor Ashish Kacholia. The 'Blue Whale' of Indian stock market owns 2,39,506 Aditya Vision shares, which is 1.99 per cent of total paid up capital of the company (As per shareholding pattern of the company for June 2023 quarter).

Aditya Vision Q1 results 2023

In Q1FY24, Aditya Vision has reported strong quarterly numbers. Its quarterly revenue stood at ₹643 crore, logging 46.4 per cent YoY growth against the corresponding period in previous financial year. Quarterly net profit of the company stood at ₹37 crore, which is 40 per cent higher from its quarterly net profit in the same quarter in previous fiscal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.