Multibagger stock: Aditya Vision shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In post-Covid rebound, this Bihar-based company has given stellar return to its long term share holders. Aditya Vision share price ascended from ₹18 to the tune of ₹2,190 apiece levels, delivering whopping 12,000 per cent return to its shareholders in last three years. In last one month, modern multi-brand consumer electronics retail chain company's stock has risen to the tune of 35 per cent whereas in last six months, it has delivered more than 50 per cent return to its investors. So, this multibagger stock has remained a money-making stock for its investors after the Covid sell off.

