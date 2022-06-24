19 to 184: Multibagger small-cap stock gives 850% return in 3 years

Multibagger stock: In the wake of global economy reeling under the inflation and geopolitical crisis, Indian stock market has also been under correction with Nifty and Sensex correcting over 10 per cent in YTD time. But there are some selective stocks in mid-cap and small-cap category, that have remained insulated from the sell-off heat. BSE listed GKP Printing & Packing Ltd is one such stock. In last one year, this small-cap stock has surged from ₹25 to ₹184 apiece levels, delivering near 635 per cent return to its investors in this period. This multibagger small-cap stock has maintained consistent positive momentum for 11 sessions despite huge volatility in markets.

