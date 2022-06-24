19 to 184: Multibagger small-cap stock gives 850% return in 3 years

₹19 to ₹184: Multibagger small-cap stock gives 850% return in 3 years3 min read . 10:45 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap share 3 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.50 lakh today
Multibagger stock: In the wake of global economy reeling under the inflation and geopolitical crisis, Indian stock market has also been under correction with Nifty and Sensex correcting over 10 per cent in YTD time. But there are some selective stocks in mid-cap and small-cap category, that have remained insulated from the sell-off heat. BSE listed GKP Printing & Packing Ltd is one such stock. In last one year, this small-cap stock has surged from ₹25 to ₹184 apiece levels, delivering near 635 per cent return to its investors in this period. This multibagger small-cap stock has maintained consistent positive momentum for 11 sessions despite huge volatility in markets.
GKP Printing share price history
In last one month, this small-cap multibagger stock has surged from ₹147 to ₹184 levels, recording near 25 per cent rise in this period. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has risen from ₹144.50 to ₹184 apiece levels, logging around 27 per cent rise in 2022. In last 6 months, GKP Printing share price has surged 122.80 to ₹184 levels, clocking 50 per cent appreciation in this period. In last one year, this multibagger stock has ascended 635 per cent whereas in last 3 years, it has shot up from ₹198 to ₹184, registering near 850 per cent rise in this time horizon.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from GKP Printing share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.25 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of new year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.27 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.50 lakh today.
Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹7.35 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 3 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.50 lakh today.
Currently, market cap of this multibagger stock is ₹270 core and its current trade volume is more than 79,000. On Thursday, trade volume of this s tock w as more than 2 lakh. Its 5 2-week high is ₹193.95 whereas its 52-week low is ₹22.75 apiece.
GKP Printing Ltd is in news these days as company has informed exchange regarding acquiring land measuring 43,234 sq ft situated in Vapi for shifting of existing manufacturing facilities and expansion of business. Company has also received permission to construct on land acquired in Vapi.
GKP Printing & Packaging is engaged in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes. It deals in various types of corrugated boxes. The Company is also engaged in the trading of Kraft paper Duplex paper and Low - Density Plastic Rolls (LD Rolls).