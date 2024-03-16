₹19 to ₹246: Penny stock RVNL turns multibagger. Rises 1150% in five years
Multibagger penny stock: RVNL share price has ascended to the tune of 300% in the last one year
Multibagger penny stock: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL IPO is one of the multibagger IPOs that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last five years. This multibagger IPO was launched at a price band of ₹17 to ₹19 per equity share in March 2019. RVNL share price was listed on 11th April 2019. RVNL shares had a flat listing as it listed on BSE and NSE at ₹19 apiece. However, if an allottee had remained invested in RVNL shares till today, it would have registered a whopping return on one's money. Even an investor, who would have bought RVNL shares after flat listing and had remained invested in this PSU railway stock to date, money would have grown to the tune of 1150 percent in nearly five years.
