19 to 246: Penny stock RVNL turns multibagger. Rises 1150% in five years

Multibagger penny stock: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL IPO is one of the multibagger IPOs that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last five years. This multibagger IPO was launched at a price band of ₹17 to ₹19 per equity share in March 2019. RVNL share price was listed on 11th April 2019. RVNL shares had a flat listing as it listed on BSE and NSE at ₹19 apiece. However, if an allottee had remained invested in RVNL shares till today, it would have registered a whopping return on one's money. Even an investor, who would have bought RVNL shares after flat listing and had remained invested in this PSU railway stock to date, money would have grown to the tune of 1150 percent in nearly five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RVNL share price history As mentioned above, the RVNL share price was listed on BSE and NSE at ₹19 apiece level whereas it ended at around ₹246 per share level on Friday last week. In the last one month, this railway PSU stock has remained in base building mode losing nearly 2.50 percent in this time. However, in the YTD time, RVNL share price has appreciated from around ₹182 per share to ₹246 apiece, logging a nearly 35 percent rise in this time. In the last six months, RVNL share price has appreciated from nearly ₹165 to ₹246 per share level, registering to the tune of a 50 percent rise in this time horizon. In the last one year time, this multibagger stock shot up from around ₹62 to ₹246 per share, clocking to the tune of 300 percent appreciation in this period. The multibagger railway stock has ascended from ₹19 to ₹246 per share mark post-listing, logging around an 1150 percent rise in these nearly five years.

Impact on investors Taking a cue from RVNL share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in RVNL one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹97,500 today. however, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in RVNL shares at the beginning of the new year 2024, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹1.35 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in RVNL stocks six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹1.50 lakh today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in RVNL shares one year ago, and had remained invested in this multibagger penny stock throughout the year, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹4 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had bought RVNL shares worth ₹1 lakh at the time of share listing, and it had remained invested in the multibagger penny stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹12.50 lakh today.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

