Home / Markets / Stock Markets19 to 635: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 33 lakh in 2-year

19 to 635: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 33 lakh in 2-year

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 2 years ago buying one share at ₹19.20 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹33 lakh today
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 2 years ago buying one share at 19.20 levels, its 1 lakh would have turned to 33 lakh today (HT)
 2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2022, 08:54 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 16.60 lakh today

Listen to this article

Multibagger stocks: Investing in penny stock is risky as low liquidity leads to high volatility in the stock. However, choosing a small company with strong fundamentals can be a good bet. Aditya Vision shares are glaring example of it. The penny stock has surged from 19.20 (close price on 26th December 2019) to 635.80 apiece levels (close price on 4th January 2022), logging around 3200 per cent rise in two years. One of the multibagger stocks in 2021, the BSE SME stock has been under selloff heat after scaling to its lifetime high of 1564.10 in July 2021.

Aditya Vision share price history

The BSE-listed stock has been in downtrend for last one year as it has shed around 18 per cent in last one month. In last six months too, the multibagger penny stock has been under selloff heat as it lost around 2 per cent in this period. In last one year, Aditya vision shares have surged from 38.25 to 635.80 apiece levels, logging around 1,560 per cent rise in this period.

Likewise, in last two year, as mentioned above, the multibagger penny stock has risen from 19.20 to 635.80, rising around 33 times in this period.

Impact on investors

Taking cue from this multibagger stocks' price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have become 82,000 today whereas 1 lakh would have become 98,000 if the investment had been done 6 months ago. However, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this penny stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 16.60 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 2 years ago buying one share at 19.20 levels, its 1 lakh would have turned to 33 lakh today provided the investor had remained invested in the counter throughout this period.

