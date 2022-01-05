19 to 635: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 33 lakh in 2-year

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stocks: Investing in penny stock is risky as low liquidity leads to high volatility in the stock. However, choosing a small company with strong fundamentals can be a good bet. Aditya Vision shares are glaring example of it. The penny stock has surged from ₹19.20 (close price on 26th December 2019) to ₹635.80 apiece levels (close price on 4th January 2022), logging around 3200 per cent rise in two years. One of the multibagger stocks in 2021, the BSE SME stock has been under selloff heat after scaling to its lifetime high of ₹1564.10 in July 2021.

The BSE-listed stock has been in downtrend for last one year as it has shed around 18 per cent in last one month. In last six months too, the multibagger penny stock has been under selloff heat as it lost around 2 per cent in this period. In last one year, Aditya vision shares have surged from ₹38.25 to ₹635.80 apiece levels, logging around 1,560 per cent rise in this period.

Likewise, in last two year, as mentioned above, the multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹19.20 to ₹635.80, rising around 33 times in this period.

Impact on investors

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 2 years ago buying one share at ₹19.20 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹33 lakh today provided the investor had remained invested in the counter throughout this period.

