₹2.2 to ₹138: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹62 lakh in nearly three years

Diamond Power Infrastructure shares have emerged as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market in recent times, delivering exceptional returns to investors within a short span.

Even amid sharp volatility in the broader market, the stock remained resilient, scaling multiple record highs as investors continued to show strong interest in adding the counter to their portfolios.

The sustained demand has been driven by the company’s expanding order book and steady financial improvement with each passing quarter, positioning it as one of the standout performers in the small-cap space.

Notably, the stock demonstrated strong recovery momentum after a prolonged sell-off, recouping most of its losses in the subsequent months — a sign of its ability to attract buying interest even after a correction.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹7,248 crore. It is a leading manufacturer of power cables, including LV, MV, EHV cables, and conductors. Its products are used in power generation, electricity transmission and distribution, and various industrial applications.

Diamond Power Infrastructure long-term share price history The company’s shares have been on a winning run since September 2023, rising from ₹2.22 apiece to the current trading price of ₹138, resulting in a massive gain of 6,116%. In terms of the stock's yearly performance, it closed 2023 with a 620% surge, followed by another massive 860% gain in the following year.

In the previous year, it witnessed mild profit-booking as it fell 10.27%, and in the current year so far, it has remained flat.

Impressively, the stock closed 12 consecutive months in the green between September 2023 and August 2024, resulting in a phenomenal rally of 6,089%.

Looking at the cumulative performance, the stock has produced a 366% return over the last two years.

Impact on investment The massive rise in the share price over a short period has significantly boosted investor wealth.

An investor who had invested ₹1 lakh in Diamond Power Infrastructure stock in September 2023 and held onto it would have seen its value grow to ₹62,16,210, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

