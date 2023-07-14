Multibagger stock: Mishtann Foods shares are one of those small-cap stocks that has delivered whopping returns to its positional shareholders in post-Covid bounce back. This small-cap FMCG stock has risen from around ₹2.20 to ₹11.30 apiece levels in the last two yeas, delivering more than 400 per cent to its long term positional shareholders. This small-cap stock is in bull trend after bottoming out at ₹7.15 apiece levels in the last week of May 2023. Mishtann Foods share price today made an intraday high of ₹11.30 apiece on BSE, this means the multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 60 per cent in the last two months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}