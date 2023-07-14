Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets2.20 to 11.30: Nomura Singapore-backed multibagger FMCG stock rises 400% in two years. Do you own?

2.20 to 11.30: Nomura Singapore-backed multibagger FMCG stock rises 400% in two years. Do you own?

2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:02 PM IST Asit Manohar

Multibagger stock: The small-cap FMCG company reported strong Q4FY23 results and has seen a rise in share price

Multibagger stock: Nomura Singapore has increased its stake in the company. Mishtann Foods is taking measures to address the surge in rice prices.

Multibagger stock: Mishtann Foods shares are one of those small-cap stocks that has delivered whopping returns to its positional shareholders in post-Covid bounce back. This small-cap FMCG stock has risen from around 2.20 to 11.30 apiece levels in the last two yeas, delivering more than 400 per cent to its long term positional shareholders. This small-cap stock is in bull trend after bottoming out at 7.15 apiece levels in the last week of May 2023. Mishtann Foods share price today made an intraday high of 11.30 apiece on BSE, this means the multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 60 per cent in the last two months.

Nomura Singapore-backed FMCG stock declared strong Q4FY23 results at the end of May 2023, which attracted attention of stock market bulls. The small-cap stock, which has a market cap of around 1,120 crore reported near 10 per cent growth in revenue from operations to 168.89 crore, which stood at 153.47 crore in the corresponding period in previous fiscal. The FMCG company claimed this growth was primarily driven by various product launched by the company in domestic and international market.

Mishtann Foods share price history

Taking cue from Mishtann Foods share price history, the FMCG company has risen from around 9.75 to 11.30 apiece levels, logging near 15 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this Nomura Singapore-backed small-cap company has surged from near 9.05 to 11.30 per share levels, logging around 25 per cent rise in this time.

In YTD time, this FMCG share has ascended to the tune of 25 per cent as well. In last one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated to the tune of 30 per cent whereas in the last two years, it has delivered 400 per cent return to its positional investors.

1 lakh turns to 5 lakh

So, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap Nomura-backed company around two years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 5 lakh today.

Mishtann Foods Q4Fy23 results

Mishtann Foods claimed that EBITDA increased by 4.57 per cent from 22.33 crore in Q4 FY22 to 23.35 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margins decreased from 14.55 per cent in Q4 FY22 to 13.82 per cent in Q4 FY23 by 73 bps.

The company's PAT increased by 7.45 per cent from 13.15 crore in Q4 FY22 to 14.13 crore in Q4 FY23. PAT margins decreased from 8.57 per cent in Q4 FY22 to 8.36 per cent in Q4 FY23 by 21 bps.

Therefore, Q1 results of Mishtann Foods will be important from an investors perspective, who hold shares of the company.

The FMCG company recently informed Indian exchange about Nomura Singapore raising its stake in the company to 1,28,25,854 Mishtann Foods shares, which is 1.28 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Mishtann Foods news

In one of its latest exchange communication, the FMCG company has informed Indian stock market bourses that Mishtann Foods is taking proactive measures to address the current surge in rice prices across Asia. As importers rush to stockpile rice due to fears of crop damage from the onset of El Niño, the company is committed to ensuring the availability of premium rice products while emphasizing food security and sustainable agricultural practices.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
