Multibagger stock: After rising to its life-time high of ₹1975.80 apiece on NSE in April 2022, SEL Manufacturing Company share have remained under sell off heat till date. In last six months, this small-cap stock has declined more than 40 per cent on NSE. However, despite losing over 40 per cent in last six months, this is one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in last one year. In fact it is one of the multibagger penny stocks in last two years as it has surged from ₹2.25 to ₹554.10 apiece levels in this time.
Multibagger stock: After rising to its life-time high of ₹1975.80 apiece on NSE in April 2022, SEL Manufacturing Company share have remained under sell off heat till date. In last six months, this small-cap stock has declined more than 40 per cent on NSE. However, despite losing over 40 per cent in last six months, this is one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in last one year. In fact it is one of the multibagger penny stocks in last two years as it has surged from ₹2.25 to ₹554.10 apiece levels in this time.
SEL Manufacturing share price history
As mentioned above, this small-cap stock has been under selling pressure since April 2022. However, before the sell off trigger, the stock has given whopping return to its shareholders. In last one month, this multibagger stock has dipped around 15 per cent. In last six months, this multibagger stock has slipped from around ₹925 to ₹554 apiece levels, clocking to the tune of over 40 per cent in this time. However, despite bleeding over 40 per cent in last six months, the stock has delivered around 750 per cent return in last one year.
SEL Manufacturing share price history
As mentioned above, this small-cap stock has been under selling pressure since April 2022. However, before the sell off trigger, the stock has given whopping return to its shareholders. In last one month, this multibagger stock has dipped around 15 per cent. In last six months, this multibagger stock has slipped from around ₹925 to ₹554 apiece levels, clocking to the tune of over 40 per cent in this time. However, despite bleeding over 40 per cent in last six months, the stock has delivered around 750 per cent return in last one year.
On 15th January 2021, this multibagger penny stock ended at ₹2.25 apiece on NSE while today it is available at ₹554 apiece levels. This means the penny stock has delivered over 24,500 per cent in last two year.
On 15th January 2021, this multibagger penny stock ended at ₹2.25 apiece on NSE while today it is available at ₹554 apiece levels. This means the penny stock has delivered over 24,500 per cent in last two year.
Taking cue from SEL Manufacturing share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹85,000 today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹60,000 today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have grown up to ₹8.50 lakh today.
Taking cue from SEL Manufacturing share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹85,000 today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹60,000 today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have grown up to ₹8.50 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny sock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.46 crore, provided the investor had remained invested in this penny stock throughout this period.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny sock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.46 crore, provided the investor had remained invested in this penny stock throughout this period.
This multibagger penny stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. It ended with a market cap of ₹1,835 crore on Thursday and its average trade volume in last 20 sessions is 1,199. This means, it is a low float stock suitable to high risk traders as it may become volatile on either side on single trigger.
This multibagger penny stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. It ended with a market cap of ₹1,835 crore on Thursday and its average trade volume in last 20 sessions is 1,199. This means, it is a low float stock suitable to high risk traders as it may become volatile on either side on single trigger.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.