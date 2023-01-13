SEL Manufacturing share price history

As mentioned above, this small-cap stock has been under selling pressure since April 2022. However, before the sell off trigger, the stock has given whopping return to its shareholders. In last one month, this multibagger stock has dipped around 15 per cent. In last six months, this multibagger stock has slipped from around ₹925 to ₹554 apiece levels, clocking to the tune of over 40 per cent in this time. However, despite bleeding over 40 per cent in last six months, the stock has delivered around 750 per cent return in last one year.