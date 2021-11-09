Multibagger stock: Patience is one of the most important virtues for stock market investors. According to ace investors, money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. One should try and hold a quality stock as long as it can. A long-term time horizon not only minimizes the risk factor of the equity exposure, it also helps investor maximise its gains. Eicher Motors shares are glaring example of this 'buy, hold and forget' strategy. In last 20 years, Eicher Motors share price has risen from ₹2.43 to ₹2712 per share levels, rising around 1116 times in last two decades.

Eicher Motors share price history

In last six months, Eicher Motors share price has gone up from ₹2447.25 to ₹2712 levels, yielding near 11 per cent to its shareholders whereas in last one year, this auto stock has logged around 24 per cent rise. In last one year, Eicher Motors share price surged from ₹2192.85 to ₹2712 apiece levels. In last one and half years, this stock has delivered multibagger return of around 115 per cent. Eicher Motors share price went up from around ₹1268 to ₹2712 per share levels from April 2020 to till date. In last 10 years, this multibagger stock surged from around ₹174 to ₹2712 levels, rising around 15.60 times in this period.

Likewise, in last 20 years, Eicher Motors share price has risen from ₹2.43 (close price on NSE on 15th November 2001) to ₹2712 (close price on NSE on 8th November 2021), giving 1116 rise to its shareholders money in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Eicher Motors share price history, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 in this auto stock six months ago, its ₹10,000 would have turned to ₹11,100 today. If the investor had invested ₹10,000 in Eicher Motors stocks one year ago, its ₹10,000 would have become ₹12,400 today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 in this stock in early April 2020 buying Eicher Motors shares at around ₹1268 per share levels and had remained invested in the counter till date, its ₹10,000 would have turned to ₹21,500 today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 in this stock 10 years ago, its ₹10,000 would have turned to ₹1.56 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 in this stock 20 years ago and had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, its ₹10,000 would have turned to ₹1.116 crore today.

Eicher Motors share price outlook

Advising stock market investors to buy this multibagger stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Eicher Motors has given fresh breakout at ₹2712 on closing basis and it may go up to ₹2900 to ₹3000 in near short-term. One can buy this counter at current market price maintaining stop loss at ₹2600 per share levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

