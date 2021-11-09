2.43 to 2712: Multibagger stock turns 10,000 to 1 crore in 20 years

In last six months, Eicher Motors share price has gone up from ₹2447.25 to ₹2712 levels, yielding near 11 per cent to its shareholders whereas in last one year, this auto stock has logged around 24 per cent rise. In last one year, Eicher Motors share price surged from ₹2192.85 to ₹2712 apiece levels. In last one and half years, this stock has delivered multibagger return of around 115 per cent. Eicher Motors share price went up from around ₹1268 to ₹2712 per share levels from April 2020 to till date. In last 10 years, this multibagger stock surged from around ₹174 to ₹2712 levels, rising around 15.60 times in this period.

