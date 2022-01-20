Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets2.44 to 178: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 73 lakh in 3 years

2.44 to 178: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 73 lakh in 3 years

Multibagger penny stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 5 lakh today.
2 min read . 08:21 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 29 lakh today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: 2021 was a remarkable year for the Indian stock market from return perspective. In this year, a good number of shares entered the list of multibagger stocks in India despite global economy reeling under the pandemic heat. Brightcom Group shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last 3 years, this multibagger penny stock surged from 2.44 (close price on 18th January 2019 on NSE) to 178.05 (close price on 19th January 2022 on NSE) apiece levels — rising to the tune of near 7,200 per cent in this period.

Multibagger stock: 2021 was a remarkable year for the Indian stock market from return perspective. In this year, a good number of shares entered the list of multibagger stocks in India despite global economy reeling under the pandemic heat. Brightcom Group shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last 3 years, this multibagger penny stock surged from 2.44 (close price on 18th January 2019 on NSE) to 178.05 (close price on 19th January 2022 on NSE) apiece levels — rising to the tune of near 7,200 per cent in this period.

Brightcom Group share price history

Brightcom Group share price history

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In last one month, this multibagger share has been under selloff pressure losing near 4.5 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has surged from 35 to 178 apiece levels, logging around 400 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last one year, this digital marketing company stock has risen from 6.20 to 178 levels, appreciating to the tune of near 2800 per cent in this period.

Similarly, in last 3 years, this multibagger penny stock has shot up from 2.44 to 178, registering near 72 times rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Brightcom Group share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 95,500 today whereas it would have turned to 5 lakh in last six months. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 29 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested in this multibagger penny stock 3 years ago, and had remained invested in this scrip throughout this period, its 1 lakh would have turned to 73 lakh today.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!