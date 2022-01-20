2.44 to 178: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 73 lakh in 3 years

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: 2021 was a remarkable year for the Indian stock market from return perspective. In this year, a good number of shares entered the list of multibagger stocks in India despite global economy reeling under the pandemic heat. Brightcom Group shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last 3 years, this multibagger penny stock surged from ₹2.44 (close price on 18th January 2019 on NSE) to ₹178.05 (close price on 19th January 2022 on NSE) apiece levels — rising to the tune of near 7,200 per cent in this period.

Brightcom Group share price history

In last one month, this multibagger share has been under selloff pressure losing near 4.5 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹35 to ₹178 apiece levels, logging around 400 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last one year, this digital marketing company stock has risen from ₹6.20 to ₹178 levels, appreciating to the tune of near 2800 per cent in this period.

Similarly, in last 3 years, this multibagger penny stock has shot up from ₹2.44 to ₹178, registering near 72 times rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Similarly, if an investor had invested in this multibagger penny stock 3 years ago, and had remained invested in this scrip throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹73 lakh today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}