2.5 to 100: Multibagger Tata stock turns 1 lakh to 40 lakh in 3-year

TTML share price history

As mentioned above, TTML share price has remained under pressure after rising to its life-time high of ₹290.15 apiece in January 2022. In fact, it has become bears' favourite 'sell on rise' stock till date. In last six months, this Tata group telecom stock has slipped from ₹122 to ₹100 apiece levels, logging around 20 per cent dip in this period. However, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has nosedived from around ₹215 to ₹100 apiece levels, losing over 50 per cent in this year. In last one year, it has lost to the tune of 20 per cent. However, despite losing for the last 9 months, the micro-cap stock is among best return giving stocks to a long term investor.