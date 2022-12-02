2.5 to 100: Multibagger Tata stock turns 1 lakh to 40 lakh in 3-year

₹2.5 to ₹100: Multibagger Tata stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹40 lakh in 3-year2 min read . 01:53 PM IST
- Multibagger penny stock: This Tata group stock has risen from ₹7.55 to ₹100 apiece levels in last two years, turning ₹1 lakh to ₹13 lakh in this time
Multibagger stock: Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited or TTML shares are one of the multibagger stocks that has given whopping return to its positional shareholders in recent years. Even though this, Tata group stock has remained under sell off stress after climbing to its life-time high in January 2022, it is still among the stocks that have given stellar return to a long term investors. The telecom stock has risen from around ₹2.50 apiece levels to ₹100 apiece levels in last three years, delivering 3,900 per cent return in this time horizon.
As mentioned above, TTML share price has remained under pressure after rising to its life-time high of ₹290.15 apiece in January 2022. In fact, it has become bears' favourite 'sell on rise' stock till date. In last six months, this Tata group telecom stock has slipped from ₹122 to ₹100 apiece levels, logging around 20 per cent dip in this period. However, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has nosedived from around ₹215 to ₹100 apiece levels, losing over 50 per cent in this year. In last one year, it has lost to the tune of 20 per cent. However, despite losing for the last 9 months, the micro-cap stock is among best return giving stocks to a long term investor.
In last two years, TTML share price has shot up from ₹7.55 apiece to ₹100 apiece levels, logging around 1200 per cent rise in this time horizon. Similarly, in last three years, this multibagger penny stock has shot up from ₹2.50 to ₹100 per share levels, recording around 3900 per cent rise in this time.
Taking cue from TTML share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this microcap multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹80,000 today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock in the beginning of 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹50,000 today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹13 lakh today.
Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock three years ago during sell-off after the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹40 lakh today.
TTML stocks are available for trade on both BSE and NSE. Its current trade volume on NSE is 6.83 lakh and around two hour trade is still left in Friday session. Its 52-week low is ₹88.20 whereas its 52-week high is ₹290.15 on NSE.
