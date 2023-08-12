Small-cap multibagger stock below ₹100: Servotech Power shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last 2023. In fact, in last one year, this small-cap stock below ₹100 has risen from around ₹2.50 to ₹86 apiece levels on NSE, logging over 3300 per cent rise in this time. So, the penny stock turned a multibagger penny stock in last two years, turning ₹1 lakh of its positional investors to ₹34 lakh in mere two years time.

Servotech Power share price history

This multibagger stock has remained a money making stock for its shareholders in all time horizons. In last one month, this small-cap stock has risen from near ₹83 to ₹86 apiece levels, delivering more than 3 per cent return in this time. In lst six months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from around ₹20.65 apiece levels to ₹86 per share levels, giving over 300 per cent return to its shareholders. In YTD time, Servotech Power share price has ascended from ₹16.20 to ₹86 per share levels, clocking more than 430 per cent appreciation in this time. In last one year, this small-cap stock has appreciated from ₹6 to ₹86 apiece levels, logging over 1300 per cent in this time. Likewise, in last two years, this multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹2.50 per share to ₹86 apiece levels, clocking over 3300 per cent rise in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Servotech Power share price history, if an in investor had invested in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.03 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹4 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock below ₹100 at the beginning of new year 2023, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹5.30 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹14 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this NSE listed penny stock two years ago paying ₹2.5 per share and had remained invested in this small-cap stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹34 lakh today.

Servotech Power news

Servotech Power Systems Ltd recently signed a MoU with Government of Uttar Pradesh to set up an EV Charger manufacturing plant in the state along with backward integration. The plant will be set up under the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022. As per this MoU, Servotech will invest nearly 300 crores for this project in phases and will create employment for over 500 people. This manufacturing plant will be partially operational in the first quarter of 2025 and will have a capacity to manufacture 10,000 EV DC Fast chargers per year. The chargers will be manufactured for both domestic and export markets.

This small-cap stock below ₹100 is available for trade on NSE only. It ended on Friday with trade volume of 1,35,543, which is below its last 20 days average trade volume of 4,24,090. Its 52-week high is ₹100 whereas its 52-week low is ₹5.81.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.