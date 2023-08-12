₹2.5 to ₹86: Penny stocks turns multibagger. Rises 3300% in two years. Do you own?2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at the beginning of 2023, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹5.30 lakh today
Small-cap multibagger stock below ₹100: Servotech Power shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last 2023. In fact, in last one year, this small-cap stock below ₹100 has risen from around ₹2.50 to ₹86 apiece levels on NSE, logging over 3300 per cent rise in this time. So, the penny stock turned a multibagger penny stock in last two years, turning ₹1 lakh of its positional investors to ₹34 lakh in mere two years time.
