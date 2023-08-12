Servotech Power share price history

This multibagger stock has remained a money making stock for its shareholders in all time horizons. In last one month, this small-cap stock has risen from near ₹83 to ₹86 apiece levels, delivering more than 3 per cent return in this time. In lst six months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from around ₹20.65 apiece levels to ₹86 per share levels, giving over 300 per cent return to its shareholders. In YTD time, Servotech Power share price has ascended from ₹16.20 to ₹86 per share levels, clocking more than 430 per cent appreciation in this time. In last one year, this small-cap stock has appreciated from ₹6 to ₹86 apiece levels, logging over 1300 per cent in this time. Likewise, in last two years, this multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹2.50 per share to ₹86 apiece levels, clocking over 3300 per cent rise in this time.