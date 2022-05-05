2.50 to 126: Multibagger Tata stock turns 1 lakh to 50 lakh in 2 yea

₹2.50 to ₹126: Multibagger Tata stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹50 lakh in 2 yea2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.80 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Investing in penny stocks is risky as small trigger leads to huge volatility in the stock due to its low float nature. However, if we go by ace investors' views, investing in stocks is like investing in business and it doesn't matter whether the business is small or big. What matters most is its ability to sustain profitability with its business model. Using this stock market investment tip, high risk traders may make whopping money from their investments. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited or TTML shares are glaring example of it.
This multibagger stock has risen from ₹2.50 to ₹126 apiece levels in last two years, clocking around 4900 per cent rise in this time.
TTML share price history
In Tata group stock has been under consolidation phase after ushering in new year 2022. In last one month, this telecom stock has stumbled from around ₹195 to ₹126 per share levels, logging near 35 per cent dip in this period. In year-to-date time, TTML share price has slumped from around ₹215 to ₹126, descending around 45 per cent in this period. However, in last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹67 to ₹126 levels, appreciating to the tune of near 80 per cent in this period. Likewise in last one year, TTML share price has shot up from ₹12.75 to ₹126 levels, logging near 850 per cetn rise in this period.
Similarly, TTML share price has surged from ₹2.50 (close price on 30th April 2020 on NSE) to ₹126 (close price on 4th may 2022), ascending around 50 times in this near two years time.
Impact on investment
Tacking cue from TTML share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹65,000 today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.80 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Tata group stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.50 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock two years ago buying one share at ₹2.50 apiece, and had remained invested in the counter throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹50 lakh today.
Current market volume of TTML shares is 28,80,468 whereas its last 20 days average trade volume is 73,59,316. current market capitalization of TTML shares is ₹23,947 crore while its 52-week low is ₹12.30 per share.