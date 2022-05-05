2.50 to 126: Multibagger Tata stock turns 1 lakh to 50 lakh in 2 yea

In Tata group stock has been under consolidation phase after ushering in new year 2022. In last one month, this telecom stock has stumbled from around ₹195 to ₹126 per share levels, logging near 35 per cent dip in this period. In year-to-date time, TTML share price has slumped from around ₹215 to ₹126, descending around 45 per cent in this period. However, in last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹67 to ₹126 levels, appreciating to the tune of near 80 per cent in this period. Likewise in last one year, TTML share price has shot up from ₹12.75 to ₹126 levels, logging near 850 per cetn rise in this period.